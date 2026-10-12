Tehran remains silent! Iran still considering US response on Strait of Hormuz

Iran is still considering the US response to the proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz and will convey its position to Washington through intermediaries after completing the analysis. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai, quoted by Reuters.

“Iran continues to exchange messages through intermediaries“, Baghai said at a press conference, without specifying the content of the communication. Qatar and Pakistan are among the countries involved in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran.

Disagreements over the terms of negotiations

Iran presented its proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz in mid-September after a temporary ceasefire in June failed and periodic strikes resumed. Tehran later confirmed that it had received a response from Washington, but the process has remained without visible progress.

On October 11, the head of Iran's security services said that the American response did not sufficiently meet Tehran's seven conditions for opening the strait and resuming negotiations.

A major dispute is Washington's insistence that Iran's nuclear program be discussed at the outset of the talks. Tehran, for its part, wants the talks to initially focus on opening the Strait of Hormuz and restoring security along the sea route.

Before the conflict, about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas trade passed through the strait. Therefore, the status of the waterway is linked not only to relations between Washington and Tehran, but also to international energy supplies.

Tehran also offers dialogue on Yemen

Bagaei also confirmed Iran's readiness to help limit the escalating conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni Houthis, supported by Tehran.

„The problem with Yemen should have been resolved long ago through the UN road map, and we stated that we would support any agreement reached between the Yemenis and the Saudis. Our demand is that this situation be resolved through dialogue“, said Esmail Baghai.

The Iranian spokesman did not specify a deadline for the response to the US. From his words it is clear that indirect communications continue, but Tehran's final position on the American proposal has not yet been announced.

Sources: bta.bg, straitstimes.com