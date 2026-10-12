Kiev and Budapest are melting the ice! Ukraine adopted the law on languages, requested by Hungary

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has finally adopted the bill No. 16119 on the educational rights of indigenous peoples and national minorities. The document received 266 votes out of the required 226, News.bg reported, citing UNIAN. The bill was approved both in the first reading and in its entirety.

The deputies instructed the chairman of the parliament to immediately sign the law and send it to the president of Ukraine. After the president's signature, the changes will be able to enter into force.

What the law provides

The Ukrainian language remains the main language of instruction in educational institutions. Along with it, the law guarantees the use of the languages of national minorities and indigenous peoples in the educational process in schools where there are corresponding classes or groups.

„Ukrainian is the main language of instruction in educational institutions.“

Representatives of national minorities will also be able to receive education in the official languages of the European Union member states. The text also provides for the possibility of using these languages for other forms of communication between students, teachers and other participants in the educational process in the buildings and on the territory of educational institutions.

Relationship with the Hungarian veto

The adoption of the bill is expected to resolve the issue of Hungary blocking Ukraine's further path to joining the European Union. Budapest insists on guarantees for the educational rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine, and the new rules expand the opportunities for teaching in languages that are official in EU countries.

The chairman of the parliamentary education committee, Serhiy Babak, said earlier that the proposed changes are aimed at both preserving the status of the Ukrainian language and removing one of the obstacles to the opening of two negotiation clusters with the EU.

The adoption of the law itself does not mean Ukraine's membership in the EU. It is a legislative step related to fulfilling the requirements for progress in the accession process. The next formal actions are the signing of the law by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and its sending for signature by the president.

Sources: news.bg, unn.ua