Russia will not trust the new assurances of the Ukrainian leadership and does not believe that Volodymyr Zelensky deserved a pause in military operations, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, quoted by TASS.

“I do not think that he deserved a break. I do not think that we will be deceived by assurances and promises again“, Lavrov said in a comment on the possibility of ending or limiting hostilities.

Moscow does not change its position

The Russian Foreign Minister recalled that Moscow's position on the issue had already been clearly expressed by President Vladimir Putin. According to him, Russia continues to pursue the goals it set in the war in Ukraine, and they have not changed.

Lavrov contrasted this position with Zelensky's actions, which he described as "zigzag" and evasive. He accused the Ukrainian president of relying on the support of European countries and using various initiatives to achieve the desired pause.

“His feigned surprise at President Trump's statement speaks only of one thing: he is ready to use any words, initiatives or ideas that have appeared in public to achieve - at any cost - the pause he so desires,” Lavrov said.

Dispute over the energy truce

His comment came after US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed on an energy truce. The announced idea is related to the cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure.

Volodymyr Zelensky expressed surprise at Trump's words about an agreement being reached. Thus, a discrepancy remained between the American announcement of a ceasefire and Kiev's public position, while Moscow rejected the possibility of accepting new assurances from the Ukrainian leadership.

Lavrov added that Moscow does not need to justify itself to anyone.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com