Czech intelligence warns of even riskier Russian hybrid operations

Russia may undertake riskier and larger-scale operations in NATO member states that support Ukraine in the coming months. The head of the Czech security service, Michal Koudelka, warned about this during a parliamentary conference.

According to him, Moscow seems to be adopting a tactic of “escalation for the purpose of de-escalation“ – an approach in which limited or demonstrative actions are used to exert pressure and force the adversary to retreat.

Limited military action is not an immediate threat

„This could include sabotage against a facility on the territory of a NATO member state related to aid to Ukraine, a drone or missile attack on a weapons depot destined for Ukraine, or, in a last resort, even limited military action against one of the Alliance's neighboring member states,“ Koudelka said.

Koudelka specified that the most severe of the scenarios mentioned - limited military action against a NATO country neighboring Russia - is not an immediate threat. He pointed out that Russian forces are concentrated in Ukraine.

The head of the Czech security service also said that there was no specific information about a direct threat to the Czech Republic. According to him, the service is closely monitoring operations directed against the country and its allies.

According to Koudelka, Russian hybrid actions are aimed at weakening unity in NATO. Hybrid actions are usually understood as operations that combine sabotage, cyberattacks, disinformation and other tools below the threshold of open military conflict.

Moscow denies involvement in sabotage

Russia has repeatedly denied being behind sabotage or other hybrid operations in Europe. President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has no plans to attack a European country and wants peaceful coexistence.

Koudelka's warning comes against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the support that a number of NATO countries are providing to Kiev. The scenarios he mentioned are presented as possible risks, not as confirmed attacks being prepared.

Sources: bta.bg