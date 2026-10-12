Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia has already violated the energy truce announced by Donald Trump, after Russian drones continued to attack Ukrainian energy facilities. He spoke at the Warsaw Security Forum, where he was the first foreign politician since Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

“If Russia abandons the energy truce, Ukraine will respond“, Zelensky said. According to him, Kiev will abide by the agreement if Moscow participates in negotiations with the United States and guarantees for Ukraine's security are provided.

Attacks on thermal power plants continue

Zelensky stressed that the energy truce cannot be limited to oil refineries. According to him, Ukraine has one refinery, while Russian attacks are aimed at power plants and the electricity grid.

The Ukrainian president said that Russian "Shahed" drones had struck a Ukrainian thermal power plant after the truce was announced. He also said that Ukrainian attacks had hit a data center of the Russian technology company "Yandex". These figures were presented by Zelensky as part of his speech and were not accompanied by separate details about the damage.

“If Russia wants us to stop our long-range strikes on its oil refineries and oil exports, then Russia must stop its strikes on our energy system and critical infrastructure and stop killing our people,“ Zelensky said.

The ceasefire was announced without clear conditions

Donald Trump announced on October 11 on Truth Social that an energy ceasefire had begun between Russia and Ukraine with immediate effect. In his post, the US president called for the agreement not to be violated, but did not specify any deadlines, specific conditions or a monitoring system.

Zelensky said that he had not been informed in advance about the ceasefire and that Kiev was awaiting the results of the talks between the Kremlin and the White House. He admitted that “Putin does not read Truth Social“, since Russian drones operate according to other instructions.

The State Duma of Russia stated that they were not informed about the agreement. A Russian senator admitted to Russian media that it could be “verbal insinuations“. At the moment, Moscow has not publicly confirmed that it accepts the ceasefire announced by Trump.

Zelensky also linked the ceasefire to the elections

The Ukrainian president stated that elections in the country can be held if there is a real ceasefire and guarantees for the security of the electoral process. He did not specify a specific date, tying the possibility of a vote to the cessation of hostilities and security conditions.

Sources: focus-news.net, apnews.com