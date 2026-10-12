The world reacted with indignation to the deliveries of Russian diesel to the US and the world market announced by US President Donald Trump, and now the US Senate has reacted: senators from the Democratic and Republican parties have issued a joint statement in which they define the planned import as illegal.

“Congress banned the import of Russian energy resources in 2022 so that the US does not finance the Russian war against Ukraine“, the document says. ARD specifies that the letter was signed by seven senators from both parties. They are categorical that President Trump's decision to allow Russian imports is in direct contradiction to this law. The United States should not throw a lifeline to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin while he is killing Ukrainian civilians, the authors of the letter said, urging the US government to immediately correct its course, the publication said.

Initially 300,000 tons, later more

After speaking with Putin by phone, Trump announced late last week that Russia would immediately provide more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the US and the world market. Another half a million tons of diesel are to be released in November, and a new tranche of one million tons will follow "immediately thereafter," the two leaders agreed. In this regard, Russia announced that it is ready to deliver 3 million tons of diesel fuel "in a short time".

The American president is under strong domestic political pressure, as the price of diesel fuel in the US has reached new record levels as a result of the war with Iran - just before the important midterm elections in early November. However, according to experts, Russian supplies are unlikely to be able to limit this growth, ARD also writes.

Republicans also want a tougher line towards Putin

The letter is also supported by Republican senators Tom Tillis, Lisa Murkowski, John Curtis and Susan Collins. The Trump administration has not informed Congress of this decision, nor has it provided a justification, as required by law.

Congress, as well as many Republicans, have recently repeatedly advocated for a tougher line towards Putin in order to put pressure on him in the war against Ukraine. In mid-September, the US parliament, after long debates, passed a law that gives the president broad powers to impose sanctions against Russia. However, Trump has not yet used them, ARD adds.

"Trump's "Energy Truce" is not working

Trump had announced that Ukraine and Russia intended to refrain from attacks on the energy sector of the other side in the conflict in the future. "Energy Truce" comes into effect immediately, he wrote on his Truth Social platform and assured that both sides had agreed to such a truce.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, announced that he personally knew nothing about any “energy truce“. However, he is ready to accept such an agreement if the Russians also agree to abide by it, he announced in an interview with the American news portal Axios.

Currently, both countries continue their attacks on the enemy's energy facilities. “The Russians attacked a power plant in Kiev with a Shahed drone“, Zelensky wrote on social networks. Later, more attacks on energy facilities were recorded with at least five deaths in northeastern and western Ukraine.

Trump has previously announced a cessation of attacks on energy facilities in Russia and Ukraine - the last time in mid-September, ARD also recalls. But both sides continued their attacks.

Source: www.dw.com