In September, Russia lost more than 50,000 soldiers in Ukraine. This number includes the number of wounded and killed.

The number of Russian servicemen killed has reached 28,000, which significantly exceeds the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). During the same period, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost about 5,000 people, the Alliance said.

Russia's military spending by the end of 2026: 178 billion euros

The Russian military is trying to achieve successes in the offensive by sending troops into "death zones", where drones, land mines, artillery fire and other means of defense are widely used, "Bloomberg" notes.

It is expected that this year Moscow's military spending will approach 17 trillion rubles (178 billion euros), which is about 40% more than the initial amount announced by the Russian authorities at the end of 2025, "Bloomberg" also writes.

"Guardian": Russia is losing monthly with 6,000 more troops than it recruits

"The Guardian" reported in August that Russia was losing 6,000 more troops in combat each month than it was recruiting. The limited ability to compensate for its huge losses on the battlefield through increased recruitment partly explains Russia's current tactics - increasing attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and civilians, Western officials told the publication at the time. "It is clear that Moscow intends to try to break Ukraine's morale by destroying its energy infrastructure this winter," the publication's sources noted in August.

Source: www.dw.com