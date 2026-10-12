Farage promises five-year freeze on asylum claims in the UK

The leader of the British party "Reform UK" Nigel Farage promised to suspend the granting of asylum in the UK for a period of up to five years if his party wins the next general election. The plan is part of his campaign against immigration.

Farage said that about 90,000 pending asylum claims will be declared invalid, and new applications will be automatically rejected. Applicants will be returned to their countries or sent to safe third countries.

Pressure through tariffs and visa restrictions

During a visit to the south coast of England, Farage said that a possible “Reform UK“ government could impose tariffs, visa restrictions or a ban on flying through British airspace on countries that refuse to take back migrants.

“We need to become a normal country again – "one that will detain and deport people who arrive illegally, as virtually every other country in the world does," Farage said.

According to Reuters, the party will also end legal pathways for refugee resettlement, with an exception for Ukrainians who fled to Britain after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

Party in second place in the polls

„Reform UK“ led in opinion polls until the summer, but has since slipped to second place. Among the reasons cited are the ongoing police and parliamentary investigations into the party's funding, as well as the election of Andy Burnham as Labour's prime minister. Farage's party denies violating electoral law.

The next general election in Britain is scheduled for 2029. Immigration remains a key issue for voters amid dissatisfaction with the inability of successive governments to stop the arrival of tens of thousands of asylum seekers by boat across the English Channel.

Refugee organizations have warned that such a policy could lead to people being returned to countries such as Afghanistan and Iran, where they could be exposed to persecution, torture and death.

Sources: bta.bg, marketscreener.com