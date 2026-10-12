Chancellor Merz: Putin will only negotiate peace under strong pressure

Russia will only negotiate seriously to end the war in Ukraine if it is put under pressure. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, commenting on the agreement announced by US President Donald Trump with Moscow on the supply of diesel fuel from Russia.

According to Merz, Trump's proposal to stop attacks on energy infrastructure did not lead to the expected result. Instead, Russia has launched massive attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities intended for civilian purposes.

„Russia will only negotiate seriously for peace under pressure“, said Friedrich Merz.

The German Chancellor confirmed Germany and Europe's support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He stressed that European countries continue to seek a common approach with the US administration to end the war.

Criticism of the promise of a quick end to the war

Merz mocked Donald Trump's promise, made at the beginning of his second presidential term, that he would end the war in Ukraine within a few days.

„Unfortunately, the conflict in Ukraine is not over, although this was the goal that President Trump set for himself at the beginning of his second term - to end the war within a few days“, said the German Chancellor.

His statement comes against the backdrop of the discrepancy between the US initiative to limit attacks on energy infrastructure and the subsequent, according to Merz, Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.

European advisers discuss a common approach with Washington

Merz reported that foreign policy advisers to the leaders of Britain, France and Germany visited the United States over the weekend. They discussed with the American administration the possibilities for a common approach to ending the war.

“We continue to tirelessly search for a common approach that would help end this war“, Merz said.

The German chancellor did not specify a specific deadline for the resumption of negotiations. His words suggest that Berlin and its European partners will continue to insist on pressure on Moscow, while at the same time maintaining their support for Kiev.

Sources: bta.bg, btvnovinite.bg