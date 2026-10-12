Donald Trump Defends Russian Diesel Deal: I Made the Right Choice for the American People — Always America First!

US President Donald Trump has defended his agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to return additional Russian diesel to the US and global markets. He dismissed criticism from Europe and said the decision was made in the interests of American citizens.

“The European Union paid Russia $250 billion for energy, and the fake news won't even touch it. I made the right choice for the American people — always America First!“, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

A Million Tons of Diesel Planned

According to the announced intentions, 300,000 tons of diesel fuel are to be delivered initially. The amount is then to be increased by another 500,000 tons, eventually reaching 1 million tons.

Trump announced the agreement after a conversation with Vladimir Putin, presenting it as a measure to increase fuel supplies. The deliveries are planned against the backdrop of tensions between Washington and Kiev over Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Criticism from Europe and Ukraine

Some European allies have criticized the agreement, warning that it could harm transatlantic unity. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the decision as “weak“.

The deal has sparked controversy because it envisages the return of Russian fuel to the international market at a time when relations between the United States, Russia and Ukraine remain tense. Trump, however, defended his position and tied it to the policy of “America First“.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, investing.com