Dickey: Trump may temporarily suspend intelligence on Ukraine

The Donald Trump administration may suspend the provision of intelligence and satellite data to Ukraine, as well as the sale of American weapons through European funding under the PURL mechanism. This was stated by Yevgeny Dickey, a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war and former company commander in the “Aidar“ battalion, on Radio NV.

“The first threat concerns intelligence information, and the second is related to the PURL program“, Dickey said.

He recalled that Donald Trump had suspended American arms supplies to Ukraine on the day he took office. Later, European partners managed to convince him to allow the sale of American weapons, financed with funds from Europe.

PURL would be a serious, but not a decisive problem

According to Dickey, the termination of PURL sales would be a real possibility, but the consequences would not be as severe as they would have been before. He identified Patriot missiles as the most critical element of weapons support for Ukraine, saying they could not be purchased at any price.

“The termination of PURL weapons sales would be an unpleasant development for the country, but not as catastrophic as it could have been in the past,“ Dickey believes.

A more serious risk, he said, is the interruption of intelligence sharing. Ukraine also receives information from other sources, but American data is important for its military capabilities.

Temporary interruption of data is possible

Dikiy noted that the United States shares intelligence with its allies through the “Five Eyes“ and other mechanisms. In this way, some of the data could reach Ukraine indirectly.

According to him, in order to completely interrupt this flow, Washington will have to limit the exchange with its European allies. Dickey allows such a step, but believes that it could be temporary.

“There could certainly be a temporary interruption“, he said, adding that after the midterm elections, the US Congress could repeal such a ban by law.

Warning also about Starlink

Dickey also warned of a possible suspension of the Starlink service in Ukraine or its provision to the Russian side. He connects this scenario with a broader retreat of the US administration towards Russia, but this remains his assessment, not a declared decision by Washington.

The former commander of “Aidar“ called on Ukraine to develop countermeasures now in case the US simultaneously limits its intelligence, weapons and technological support.

Sources: news.bg, podcasts.nv.ua