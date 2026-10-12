General Surovikin returns, but will not change Russian tactics

Moscow may return General Sergei Surovikin to planning strikes on Kiev, reports the British newspaper The Telegraph, citing its sources. The publication links his possible return to the lack of significant Russian successes on the front and to a possible change in tactics against the Ukrainian capital.

Surovikin commands Russian forces in Syria, where he is associated with operations around Aleppo. In the fall of 2022, he headed the Russian group in Ukraine. Then Russia began a large-scale campaign against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which led to power outages and the introduction of power schedules in various parts of the country.

Bridges over the Dnieper are among the possible targets

Against this background, Western analysts suggest that the Kremlin may try to apply in Ukraine tactics used by Russia and Syrian forces during the war in Syria. Among the possible targets are bridges over the Dnieper, energy facilities and other critical infrastructure in Kiev.

The publication states that the North and South Bridges in Kiev were hit by Russian jet drones within a day. The structures withstood the attack, and the damaged road surface was repaired promptly. However, analysts warn that seven bridges in the capital could be considered potential targets.

Kiev is located on both banks of the Dnieper River, and serious damage to the bridges would make it difficult to move between them. The consequences would affect road and rail transport, as well as connections between the capital and the northern regions of Ukraine.

Kovalenko: Surovikin can only be given a staff role

Military and political commentator Alexander Kovalenko doubts that Surovikin's return will mean his restoration to a high command position. According to him, the general continues to be perceived in the Kremlin as a man whose loyalty is in question after the rebellion of the private military company “Wagner“ in June 2023.

„They will hardly trust him and give him any position in the command staff“, Kovalenko states.

According to the analyst, after the mutiny, Surovikin was removed from command and sent to Africa. Therefore, his possible return to Russia does not necessarily mean the restoration of his strategic powers. Kovalenko allows him to receive a staff position or another limited role, but not control over a large-scale military operation.

„The“old“ model is no longer leading

Kovalenko recalls that it was during Surovikin's command that Russia began attacks on Ukrainian energy. However, in his assessment, Russian tactics have changed significantly since late 2025 and early 2026. The attacks were now more precisely planned, with selected means and specific targets.

Therefore, the analyst does not believe that Surovikin is the person who can continue the current model of Russian strikes. According to him, if the general is given powers in this area again, the result may be the opposite and the quality of the attacks may deteriorate. At the moment, there is no confirmation that Surovikin has received a strategic command or a specific task for a new campaign against Kiev.

Sources: focus-news.net, nv.ua