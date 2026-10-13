One killed, 19 injured in explosion in northern Israel

One person has been killed and 19 injured in an explosion in northern Israel, near the border with Lebanon. The blast is believed to have been caused by an unexploded bomb.

The injured include students and teachers who were on a hike in the area. The Israeli emergency medical service “Magen David Adom“ reported that eight of the injured were treated at the scene. Some of them have serious and moderate injuries.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Israeli media reported, citing the medical service. The identity of the deceased was not disclosed.

Army investigating the cause

The Israeli army has sent soldiers to provide assistance to the site of the explosion. Air force helicopters have also been dispatched to the area.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,“ the Israeli army said.

It is not yet known what type of ammunition is believed to have caused the explosion. It is also unclear whether it was left over from the military actions between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite movement “Hezbollah“.

The investigation must establish the origin of the ammunition and the reason why it was located in the area where the group of students and teachers was passing.

Sources: bta.bg