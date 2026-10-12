Houthis threaten US: We will hit you quickly and painfully

Member of the Houthi Political Bureau Mohammed al-Buhaiti warned the US that it will receive a “quick and painful response” if it intervenes in the war in Yemen. He said that any reaction would be directed against the United States and American interests in the region.

“If the United States joins the aggression against Yemen, we will not think long about how to respond, but there will be a swift and painful response directed against the United States and all its interests in the region“, al-Buhaiti was quoted as saying by Agence France-Presse.

Warning to workers in Saudi Arabia

Al-Buhaiti issued a separate warning to employees and workers at Saudi oil facilities and airports.

“All employees and workers at Saudi oil facilities and airports should stay away from these sites, as they are now legitimate targets“, he said.

The statement places Saudi infrastructure at the center of the Houthis' threats. The group is backed by Iran, while Saudi Arabia supports Yemeni government forces in the ongoing conflict.

Trump considers US involvement

The warning came after reports emerged that Saudi Arabia had requested help from Washington to deal with the Houthis. US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would decide "very soon" whether the US would join the Saudi-led strikes against the Yemeni rebels.

Trump's statement followed an attack on Riyadh airport. Thus, the possibility of direct US involvement has become a major factor in the further development of the conflict.

It is not clear from al-Buhaiti's words what specific actions the Houthis would take in the event of American intervention. However, he stated that the response will not be delayed and will affect both the US and its interests in the region.

Sources: bta.bg, afp.com