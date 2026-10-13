Kellogg: Ukraine has the right to strike Russia

Ukraine has every right to strike targets on Russian territory in response to Moscow’s actions. This was stated by former Donald Trump envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg in an interview with Bloomberg.

Kellogg referred to his experience from the Vietnam War and said that in a conflict one should not leave “safe zones” for the enemy. According to him, Russia has already attacked Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which is why Kiev should determine for itself which targets on Russian territory to strike.

“Let the Ukrainians do what they are so good at”, said Kellogg.

The former envoy also said that Russia is not winning the war, but only prolonging it. He also commented on the disagreements between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, describing the US president's recent statements, including Zelensky's suggestion that he consider resigning, as "noise."

Kellogg does not expect the dispute to turn into a repeat of the conflict between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office in February 2025. "I think we are now seeing two world leaders who are somewhat similar. Both are quite stubborn and speak their minds," he said.

The dispute over Russian fuel

According to Kellogg, the new tension is also related to an agreement between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the supply of Russian diesel fuel to world markets. The US president is looking for ways to lower energy prices ahead of the US midterm elections on November 3.

Kellogg believes the deal will not be beneficial to Putin and will not have a significant impact on the market. He said the Russian president is trying to take advantage of the upcoming US elections and the situation around Trump.

„He is trying to take advantage of the upcoming US elections and the situation around President Trump. And most people understand that“, Kellogg said.

Kellogg was Trump's special envoy for Ukraine until the end of 2025. He previously said that Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil infrastructure had given Kiev an advantage in the war for the first time since 2023.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, bloomberg.com