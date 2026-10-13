Germany, Italy and Belgium want a “stopcock” for EC decisions

Germany, Italy and Belgium have proposed the creation of a mechanism that would allow the temporary suspension of European rules and decisions when they hinder competition and industrial development. The initiative is from Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

The proposal was set out in a letter to European Council President Antonio Costa. According to Politico, the three leaders describe the idea as a “stopcock mechanism“, through which member states would be able to temporarily suspend the operation of new rules developed in Brussels.

This would be possible if European norms create an excessive burden on national governments and businesses or weaken the competitiveness of the European economy. The letter also calls for an accelerated reduction of administrative requirements for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The proposal comes ahead of the summit

The letter was sent ahead of the European Council meeting on 15 and 16 October in Brussels. The agenda includes EU competitiveness, high energy prices, the long-term budget for the period 2028-2034, support for Ukraine, migration, enlargement and reforms in the union. The European Council also lists a review of progress on the “One Europe, One Market“ programme as part of the discussions.

The three leaders link the administrative burden to the pressure on European industry and insist that countries have a rapid response tool. The information submitted does not indicate specific European Commission rules that could be suspended, nor a deadline for the introduction of the proposed mechanism.

Energy pressure remains part of the debate

The material also mentions the risk of natural gas shortages in the coming winter. According to information cited by Politico, European gas storage facilities were filled by about 72% in early October. This is the lowest level for this period in 15 years.

In the event of prolonged cold, the European Union may have to increase imports of liquefied natural gas or limit consumption. Brussels is preparing to completely stop importing Russian gas by the end of 2027.

Sources: gazeta.press