Drones attacked industrial zones in Stavropol Territory

Air Defense Forces have detected an attack by drones on industrial zones in Russia's Stavropol Territory. Drones were directed at the industrial zone of Nevinnomyssk, and a separate attack was recorded on facilities near Solnechnodolsk in Izobilnensky District.

The governor of the region, Vladimir Vladimirov, reported that drones had been downed in Nevinnomyssk. “Air Defense is working, drones have been downed“, he wrote, quoted by “Kommersant“. Later, the governor indicated that air defense is also operating near Solnechnodolsk.

A drone alert is in effect throughout the Stavropol Territory. Vladimirov urged residents not to approach the remains of drones and not to publish photos and videos of crash sites or air defense operations. According to him, such actions are subject to administrative liability.

Latvian Air Force drone near Belarus

Amid the attack in the Stavropol Territory, it was also reported that a reconnaissance drone of the Latvian Air Force was spotted near the borders of Russia and Belarus.

RIA Novosti, quoted by „Gazeta.Ru“, reports that it is a Penguin C UAS type drone. According to flight system data, the aircraft flew along the Russian-Latvian border towards Belarus. As of 00:55 Moscow time, it was near the Latvian village of Robezhniki, about 31 kilometers from the Belarusian border.

The indicated flight altitude is about one kilometer. The trajectory included chaotic sections and circular maneuvers. The information is presented as flight tracking data, without the publication indicating official confirmation from the Latvian authorities.

Currently, reports from the Stavropol Territory confirm the work of air defense and the presence of downed drones, but do not indicate any industrial facilities hit or people injured.