Man detained after grenades and shooting at police in Kropyvnytskyi

A man has been detained in Kropyvnytskyi, Ukraine, after throwing grenades at police officers and opening fire with an automatic weapon. The incident occurred on October 12 during a conversation between the man and law enforcement officers.

“The man threw grenades at law enforcement officers, then opened fire with an automatic weapon“, the National Police of Ukraine reported.

Following the alert, the police launched a special operation codenamed “Thunder“. The actions were carried out by fighters of the KORD special unit and the investigative-operational group of the Kirovograd region police.

About four hours after the start of the operation, the police announced that the armed man had been detained. According to preliminary data, no one was injured in the incident.

Additional details about the reasons for his behavior and the possible consequences of the case are expected to be announced later.

Sources: pravda.com.ua