Sibiga asks EU to put more pressure on Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga has asked the European Union to take decisive action against Russia, including using asset freezes, trade and transit embargoes and entry bans. He took part in the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on October 12.

Sibiga said that pressure should be directed towards achieving a ceasefire. “Ukraine knows where to put pressure, but we need the EU to be ready to do so”, he wrote.

Kiev seeks European support for defense

Among the options discussed are an end to attacks on energy infrastructure, food security guarantees and a complete ceasefire. According to Szybiga, Kiev is ready to consider different formats, but in his opinion, Moscow must be forced to accept an agreement through stronger measures.

The Ukrainian minister informed his European colleagues about the situation on the front, the plans of Russian forces and the need to limit their advantages. He also raised the issue of the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine.

„I spoke about the total terror that Putin unleashed against our country, and shared specific demands that can help us resist the consequences of Russian attacks“, said Andriy Szybiga.

The ministers also discussed Ukraine's needs for defense financing and possible sources to cover the shortfall. Szybiga welcomed the new EU sanctions package against Russia, described as the largest-ever expansion of personal restrictions against individuals associated with the Russian military machine. This is almost 1,600 people.

Two negotiation clusters to be opened

In Luxembourg, Szybiga confirmed Ukraine's commitment to reforms on the path to EU membership and presented Kiev's position on the new proposals related to the enlargement of the Union.

Clusters 2 and 3 of the negotiations with Ukraine are scheduled to open on October 13. They cover the internal market, competitiveness and inclusive growth.

The discussion is taking place against the backdrop of a new approach to EU enlargement, which includes a mechanism for gradual integration. The proposals envisage more limited rights for Ukraine in some areas, including the agricultural sector. Kiev has met this idea with skepticism.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua