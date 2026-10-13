Federal agents have searched the Washington home of Democrat Ilhan Omar, who has been the target of personal attacks by President Donald Trump. The raid comes about three weeks before the US midterm elections, in which Omar is running again for a seat in the House of Representatives from Minnesota.

The search was conducted by agents of the US Department of Homeland Security's investigative service. The Justice Department confirmed that it had issued a search warrant for the search and that it was part of an “ongoing federal criminal investigation“. The department did not say what exactly the federal authorities are checking.

They are checking documents from the naturalization period

According to American media reports, the investigation is related to the circumstances surrounding Omar's acquisition of American citizenship in 2000. Attention is focused on documents submitted at that time by her father, who has since died. This information has not been confirmed in detail by the Department of Justice.

Ilhan Omar is 44 years old and arrived in the United States as a child with her family. She was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2019 and is among the most prominent representatives of the left wing of the Democratic Party.

Omar and Trump with opposing positions

Trump has denied any involvement in the search. "I think she's a terrible person, but that's the Department of Justice's job," the president told reporters at the White House. He added that Omar "comes from a country that's not a real country, and then comes here to complain about our Constitution."

Omar said on the social network "Ex" that she was fine and that she would not be intimidated. "For ten years, Trump has been attacking me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is another escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced," the congresswoman wrote.

She is among the harshest critics of the Trump administration's policy of arresting and deporting legal immigrants, especially in Minnesota. Democratic minority leaders in the House of Representatives, including House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries, have condemned the "use of the federal government against Donald Trump's political opponents."

The raid comes amid a controversy over the Somali community

In September, it became known that immigration authorities were investigating Omar, but the reasons were not disclosed at the time. The case develops against the background of new attacks by Trump against the Somali community in Minnesota, which numbers about 80,000 people.

In late 2025, the presidential administration increased the operations of the federal immigration police in Minneapolis after a large-scale investigation into welfare fraud involving representatives of the Somali community. It has not been reported whether this investigation has a direct connection to the actions against Ilhan Omar.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, cbsnews.com