The European Union demanded that Serbia introduce sanctions against Russia even during the accession negotiations. This was stated by former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in an interview with RT Balkan.

According to him, Brussels insisted that Belgrade fully comply with the EU's common foreign policy. Vučić linked this requirement to joining the sanctions against Moscow.

“Serbia preserves its traditional friendly relations and is not ashamed of them“, Vučić stated.

He pointed out that the sanctions were presented as a mandatory condition not only for future membership, but also for access to the single European market and for opening the borders even before the country joined the union.

Belgrade refuses to change its course

Vučić stressed that he was against the introduction of sanctions against Russia. According to him, Serbia is under “huge pressure“ from EU and NATO member states, as well as from countries aspiring to membership in these organizations.

On October 3, Vučić promised that Serbia would not impose sanctions on Russia if his party won the parliamentary elections. He presented the position as a continuation of Belgrade's current course, which combines a desire for the European Union with maintaining relations with Moscow.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Vučić to become Prime Minister of Serbia. His statement was related to the assessment that the Serbian politician supports cooperation with Russia and does not accept sanctions against the country.

Sources: rt.rs