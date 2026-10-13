Russian strike damages multi-storey building in Dnipro

Russian troops struck Dnipro on the morning of October 13, with the blast wave damaging multi-storey apartment buildings in one of the city's districts. Windows in apartment blocks were broken.

„The enemy is attacking Dnipro. In one of the city's districts, the blast wave broke windows in multi-storey buildings. "Information about the casualties is being clarified," said the regional governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Alexander Ganja.

At the time of the announcement, there is no confirmed data on the number of casualties or other damage besides damage to residential buildings.

Previous strike on Kharkiv

The information also states that 11 people were injured in a Russian strike on Kharkiv on the evening of October 12. Among them was a rescuer.

Sources: pravda.com.ua