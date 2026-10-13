Trump: Russia and China are not providing significant assistance to Iran

US President Donald Trump said that Russia and China are not providing significant assistance to Iran. His position was published on October 12 on the social network Truth Social against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict between Washington and Tehran.

“I see a lot of comments from radical left-wing lunatics that China and Russia are helping the “great” Islamic Republic of Iran. If they are, it is on a very small scale, but I do not believe they are. They have something to lose and we would find out very quickly“, Trump wrote.

The US president did not provide specific intelligence data to support his assessment. His statement is a political statement, not an independent confirmation that Moscow and Beijing are not providing any assistance to Tehran.

Data on individual forms of support

In September, Axios reported that Trump had asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to cut off all aid to Iran. The media outlet indicated that American officials were concerned about alleged supplies of Chinese air defense systems, intelligence data, and components for drone production.

The Associated Press identified China as the country's main buyer of Iranian oil and its leading trading partner. According to the agency, the success of the American campaign to isolate Iran depends largely on Beijing's willingness to limit its economic relations with Tehran.

A report by the US Congressional Research Service summarizes media data on alleged Russian and Chinese material, intelligence, and technical support for Iran. It mentions satellite imagery, missile and drone components, ammunition and technical assistance to the Iranian armed forces.

Moscow and Beijing support Tehran diplomatically

Russia and China have not announced direct involvement in Iran's military actions. However, the two countries have supported Tehran diplomatically, including through actions in the UN Security Council.

On September 17, Russia and China vetoed a US proposal to extend the mandate of experts monitoring compliance with sanctions against Iran. The sanctions include restrictions on arms deals, asset freezes and measures against the development of Iran's missile program.

Trump's statement comes days after he announced that the US would not resume strikes on Iran before the midterm elections on November 3. The American president also left open the possibility of further action after the vote if a political solution is not reached.

Sources: axios.com, apnews.com