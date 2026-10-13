NATO begins nuclear exercise in Italy with 17 countries

NATO begins its annual nuclear deterrence exercise “Steadfast Noon” in Italy. The exercise involves 17 countries and is comparable in scale to previous editions.

The exercise is a pre-planned and regular activity to maintain readiness and to practice procedures related to the alliance’s deterrence and defense. NATO emphasizes that during “Steadfast Noon” no live nuclear weapons are used.

NATO: Exercise not targeted at a specific country

The alliance's statement stated that the exercise is not related to current world events and is not targeted at a specific country.

„NATO is a defensive alliance. These exercises help us to provide a credible, effective and convincing potential for peacekeeping, preventing all forms of coercion and deterring aggression“, said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

In his words „Steadfast Noon“ is also a clear signal of the unity and determination of the member states.

Simulations and flights without live nuclear weapons are involved

NATO's head of nuclear operations, Colonel David Bull, said that the exercise involved about the same number of countries as in previous years. He pointed out that the activities include everything from combat readiness simulations to live fire flights, but without the use of live nuclear weapons.

NATO's Director of Nuclear Policy, Nassima Burrows, defines the annual holding of such exercises as a signal to countries such as Russia. According to her, their regular nature makes the alliance's actions predictable and reduces the risk of miscalculations.

„Steadfast Noon“ is part of NATO's preparation to maintain a credible deterrent and defense capability. The exercise tests coordination and procedures without using live nuclear weapons.

Sources: news.bg, nato.int, ansa.it