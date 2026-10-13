Trump increases pressure on Kiev over strikes on Russia

Donald Trump has shocked Europe and especially Kiev with his statements about the agreements with Russia on diesel fuel supplies. Ukrainian government circles fear that the US president may make new demands on Ukraine, writes the German newspaper “Bild“, citing its own sources.

According to the publication in Kiev, they do not rule out Trump increasing pressure on Ukraine in the coming weeks. The expectation is that the US president will try to force the Ukrainian authorities to stop the strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Public dispute with Zelensky

The public conflict between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also causing concern in Europe. In one of his latest comments, the American leader said that “it is time for Ukraine to find a new president“.

“Bild“ assesses the possible limitation of American aid as dangerous for Ukraine. The publication links the warnings to concerns that Washington may tie its support for Kiev to an end to Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities.

Moscow promises more diesel

On October 9, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation in which they discussed, among other topics, the supply of petroleum products.

Moscow has confirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the American and global markets. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has announced that the country is starting to lift the ban on diesel fuel exports earlier than planned.

According to Novak, Russia is ready to deliver 300,000 tons of diesel in October, 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons in December. In the future, Moscow plans to increase the volume to 3 million tons per month.

The Washington administration excludes supplies of Russian diesel fuel to world markets from US sanctions until April 7, 2027. It is this agreement, along with the pressure on Kiev, that is at the center of the concerns described by “Bild“.

Sources: news.bg