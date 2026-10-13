Even an end to the Iran war and a $1-a-gallon gas price cut wouldn't be enough to restore the Republican Party's lead ahead of the US midterm elections. This is according to a survey presented by Politico, according to which a majority of Americans would not be more likely to vote for the Republicans, even if President Donald Trump achieves significant political success before the November vote.

As the election approaches, the party finds itself in a difficult position, and skepticism is visible even among its own voters. They are not convinced that Trump can make a last-minute move that would change the course of the campaign.

Low confidence in Trump's promises

According to the survey by the independent firm PF Global, just over a quarter of Americans believe that Trump can reduce the price of gasoline by $1 per gallon by Election Day. Only 27% believe that he can end the war in Iran, and the same share expects the president to be able to significantly reduce the price of groceries.

The doubts are not limited to Democrats or wavering voters. Trump's supporters from the 2024 presidential election are also not confident that he can achieve the stated results. That limits the possibility that any changes in prices or foreign policy will automatically translate into support for Republican candidates.

“I think a lot of the dice have already been cast,“ said Mike Noble, founder of the Arizona-based polling firm Noble Predictive Insights. He said it is difficult to mobilize Republican voters while Democrats are clearly motivated.

Democrats with an expected advantage

The survey shows that a majority of Americans expect the Democratic Party to win control of both the House and Senate in November. Both Democrats and Republicans generally expect their own party to win, but more voters say they intend to vote Democratic.

The data paints an election environment in which the economy, fuel prices and the war in Iran are among the key issues, but a breakthrough on any of them may not change already established attitudes. There is limited time left until the midterm elections, and Republicans still do not have a move that a majority of voters believe would turn the campaign around.

Sources: focus-news.net, benzinga.com