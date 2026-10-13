US President Donald Trump has every opportunity to replace Volodymyr Zelensky. This was stated by former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov, who held the post from 2010 to 2014, quoted by TASS.

“Trump, that is, the US administration, has absolutely every opportunity not only to replace Zelensky, but also to establish a more or less normal regime in Ukraine, which could hold elections, carry out a peace process and reach a normal agreement“, Azarov said on the air of the “Russia-24“ TV channel.

His statement comes after Trump's public calls for elections to be held in Ukraine. On October 11, the US president said that Zelensky could have ended the conflict many times and that, in his opinion, the Ukrainian leader should hold elections.

The Wall Street Journal assessed Trump's latest statements as a sign that his relations with Zelensky have deteriorated to their lowest point since last winter. The publication did not mention a decision by Washington to remove the Ukrainian president, but rather discussed the political tension between the two leaders.

In parallel, the Financial Times, citing unnamed European officials, reported that the Trump administration is threatening to suspend the program to purchase weapons for Ukraine and provide intelligence information. The statement was not presented as an officially announced decision by the US government.

So far, it has only been confirmed that Trump is insisting on elections in Ukraine, and Azarov has publicly defended the thesis that the US could replace Zelensky. No procedure or specific plan for changing the Ukrainian leadership has been announced.

Sources: news.bg, tass.ru