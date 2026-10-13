Smotrich calls on Israel to destroy Gaza

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said Israel should destroy the Gaza Strip and that the entire territory should belong to Israel. His remarks were reported by AFP.

“We must destroy Gaza... Not commit genocide, God forbid“, Smotrich said.

The leader of the far-right Religious Zionism party has described Gaza as a terrorist organization that he says should not exist. He said the enclave was populated by “1.8 million Nazis“, raised for generations in hatred of Israel.

“As a terrorist organization with 1.8 million Nazis, who are raised for generations in hatred of Israel and are capable of slaughtering, raping, burning, killing babies, women, the elderly and children, Gaza should not exist“, said Smotrich.

The Israeli minister did not limit his position to military action against “Hamas“, but said that the entire strip should be under Israeli control. “I want this for Zionist and moral reasons“, he concluded.

Smotrich is Israel's finance minister and leader of the “Religious Zionism“ party. His statement represents a political position and is not in itself a decision on the future status of Gaza.

Sources: news.bg