Zelensky risks US support over Trump clash

The open conflict between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump could jeopardize key elements of US support for Ukraine. In an analysis, Politico warns that Washington could take retaliatory actions that would affect Kiev's defense capabilities.

Tensions have deepened after the US decision to ease sanctions on Moscow so that millions of tons of Russian diesel fuel can be delivered. In Kiev, the measure was met with sharp criticism, especially against the backdrop of ongoing Russian drone and ballistic missile strikes against Ukraine.

Zelensky described the decision as “weak“ and “a gift to Putin“ that could provide additional funds for Russia's war. The Ukrainian president also authorized new drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, despite Washington's insistence that these strikes be stopped.

In response, Trump called on Ukrainians to replace their president and warned Zelensky to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. However, the Kiev head of state said that Ukraine would stop strikes on Russian refineries only if Moscow stopped air strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Warnings on intelligence and Starlink

“All steps towards de-escalation must be mutual“, Zelensky wrote.

Tim Willacy-Wilsey, a former British diplomat and expert at the Royal United Services Institute, describes Zelensky's irritation as understandable, but warns that his open opposition could come at a high price.

According to him, Zelensky can count on Trump to be politically weakened after the midterm elections for Congress in November. Some Republicans have already expressed disagreement with the decision on Russian diesel.

However, Willacy-Wilacy suggests that the US president may stop sharing intelligence with Ukraine or put pressure on Elon Musk to restrict access to the Starlink satellite internet system, on which the Ukrainian armed forces depend to a significant extent.

“Zelensky may be underestimating how dangerous a politically weakened Trump could be for Ukraine“, warns the British expert.

The Financial Times also reports a threat from Washington to end the program through which European allies purchase American weapons for Ukraine. If stopped, this scheme would make it difficult to supply the Ukrainian army and increase pressure on European countries, which are also experiencing difficulties in replenishing their military stocks.

Support for Zelensky from the Ukrainian opposition

Despite the conflict with Washington, Zelensky has received support from his political opponents. Former President Petro Poroshenko opposed Trump's call for a change of Ukrainian leadership.

“If anyone needs a new leader, it's Russia“, Poroshenko said.

Opposition lawmaker Mykola Knyazhytsky also believes that Trump's attacks could strengthen Zelensky's position in Ukraine and among European allies.

Natalie Tocci, a former adviser to two EU foreign policy chiefs, estimates that Trump's ability to force Kiev to accept a peace agreement has diminished. She said the White House could still cause serious problems by halting intelligence sharing, but it was unlikely to completely halt arms sales.

“When it comes to money, I can't imagine him stopping sales“, Toci said.

There remain concerns in Kiev that Trump's drive to reach an agreement with Moscow could lead to concessions at the expense of Ukraine. Former Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and current opposition lawmaker Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze said she saw no signs that Vladimir Putin was ready to compromise.

“He is not ready to stop the war or even agree to a ceasefire“, Klympush-Tsintsadze said.

Sources: news.bg