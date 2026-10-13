The RSM Foreign Ministry summoned the Bulgarian ambassador to Skopje over Iva Mihaylova

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of North Macedonia summoned the Bulgarian Ambassador to Skopje, Zhelyazko Radukov, for a verbal demarche following the arrival of Iva Mihaylova in Sofia, Nova TV reported.

The ambassador was told that the manner in which Iva Mihaylova was welcomed in Sofia, including the requests for a high-level reception, constitutes a provocation, undermines efforts to build trust and contradicts commitments to develop good-neighborly relations.

At the same time, it was emphasized that such behavior constitutes a direct interference in the legal system of North Macedonia and sends a seriously wrong message regarding respect for judicial proceedings and the principle of equality before the law. Nationality or possession of another citizenship should not serve as a basis for exemption from responsibility before the competent institutions, according to the authorities in North Macedonia.

Radukov was told that Bulgaria, as a member state of the European Union, is expected to act in accordance with the basic European principles – respect for judicial proceedings, institutional cooperation and the rule of law.

Our ambassador was informed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade will take the appropriate steps to inform international institutions, especially the institutions of the European Union and the Council of Europe.

The Macedonian authorities emphasized their commitment to the development of good neighborly relations based on mutual respect, trust and European principles. The same commitment and responsibility are also expected from the Bulgarian side, the Foreign Ministry of North Macedonia also indicates.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior of our western neighbor has summoned the lawyer of Iva Mihaylova, who, according to the authorities in Skopje, entered the border checkpoint "Deve Bair" on October 8 and left after 5 hours.