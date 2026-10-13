The President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, accused Prime Minister Donald Tusk of fabricating a CIA report on a possible Russian threat. Although he does not deny the existence of a threat to the country, the head of state believes that its level has not changed significantly in the past six months. He expressed his position in an interview with the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, reports Focus.

On September 10, Tusk said that he had received from the CIA a “fairly accurate report“ about possible events in the coming months. Then the prime minister called on European countries to prepare for various scenarios on the eastern flank.

Nawrocki criticized the prime minister's public statements, saying that they had caused a stir not only in Poland but also in the rest of Europe, putting the country in a difficult position vis-à-vis its allies.

“When I meet with our partners around the world, I hear a direct question: do you know more than we do? This is a very dangerous situation“, the president commented. He linked his criticism to both the allegations of the CIA report and Tusk's interview with the Financial Times.

At the same time, Nawrocki stressed that Russia continues to pose a threat to Poland. He said he was familiar with NATO reports and maintained contacts with the leaders of the alliance's member states, but called for the topic to be presented with restraint.

“Russia has always been and remains a threat. [...] The level of the threat has not changed significantly in the last six months,“ said Nawrocki.

The Polish president accused Tusk of using concerns about Russia to achieve his own political goals.