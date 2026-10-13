Trump Considers Asking Erdogan for Support for Saudi Arabia Amid Escalation in the Middle East

US President Donald Trump said that the Iran-backed Houthis, who control vast swathes of Yemen, are “behaving very badly”. This was reported by “Reuters” amid the widening consequences of the war between the US and Iran in the Middle East, News.bg reports.

The Houthis are fighting the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in a civil conflict that began in 2014. Tensions have reportedly escalated since the United States began its eight-month war with Iran.

In recent days, the group has stepped up attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The attacks reported include a strike on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport. The attacks killed 13 people, injured more than 300, and closed airspace over the Saudi capital.

In response, Trump said that "maybe" will ask Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to intervene and support Saudi Arabia's interests.

“I think President Erdogan would do what I ask him to do,“ the American leader said.