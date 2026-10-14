High Tensions! China Threatens Taiwan with Consequences for Ship Incident

China has warned Taiwan that it will face consequences for using a water cannon against a Chinese fishing boat near the Pratas Islands in the South China Sea. The incident occurred earlier in October after the vessel's crew disobeyed orders to leave a restricted navigation zone.

According to the Taiwan Coast Guard, the vessel later suffered engine damage. It was towed away by another Chinese vessel.

Beijing: Taipei Must Bear Consequences

China has "indisputable sovereignty" over the Pratas Islands and their surrounding waters, said Chen Binghua, a spokesman for the Chinese Taiwan Affairs Office. He said Chinese vessels have the right to operate in the area.

They should bear all the consequences.

Chen accused Taiwanese authorities of using dangerous and rough methods against Chinese ships, endangering the lives and property of crews and deliberately escalating tensions between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. He did not specify what specific measures Beijing might take.

The Chinese representative also said that Beijing would protect the lives and property of Chinese citizens. His statement was reported by Reuters.

Taipei rejected the accusations

A Taiwanese official familiar with the situation around the Pratas Islands told Reuters that the coast guard had carried out routine law enforcement actions. He said the response was "extremely cautious and proportionate."

The Pratas Islands are located between southern Taiwan and Hong Kong, more than 400 kilometers from the main island of Taiwan. The archipelago is under the control of Taipei, but Beijing does not recognize Taiwanese sovereignty over it. There is an airstrip on the islands, but there is no permanent civilian population. Day-to-day security is provided by the Taiwanese coast guard.

Pressure through actions in the "gray zone"

The deputy secretary-general of Taiwan's National Security Council, Li Wen, told a forum in Taipei that China was increasingly using tactics from the so-called "gray zone." These are actions below the threshold of open military conflict, through which the pressure on Taiwan is gradually increasing.

According to Li Wen, Beijing involves maritime militia ships and research vessels in such operations. He warned that these actions could disrupt transport links or damage critical infrastructure.

Over the past five years, China has significantly increased its military presence around Taiwan. Beijing continues to consider the democratically governed island as part of its territory, while the government in Taipei rejects its claims.

Sources: news.bg, kelo.com