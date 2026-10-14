Attacks in the Black Sea are denying ships from Bulgarian ports

The attacks against commercial ships in the Black Sea are already having a direct impact on Bulgarian ports. Shipowners are refusing to transport cargo to Bulgaria, and insurance costs for sailing in the region are increasing, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said at a meeting with Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova.

“The attacks in the Black Sea have already led to an increase in the risk for commercial shipping, to an increase in insurance prices and even to a refusal to transport cargo to Bulgarian ports“, Radev said, quoted by Money.bg. In his words, this “makes it more expensive and threatens“ oil supplies to the Burgas refinery.

More expensive sailing and additional military risk

In the event of increased risk, standard marine policies may not cover sailing in a certain area. In that case, shipowners must seek separate military risk insurance, which is offered at a significantly higher price. This increases shipping costs and may make some routes unprofitable or lead to their cancellation.

The consequences for Bulgaria are related not only to the operation of ports, but also to the supply of energy raw materials. According to Radev, uncertainty in the Black Sea may make it more difficult and expensive to supply the Burgas refinery.

Two new attacks off the Bulgarian coast

The warning comes after new attacks on merchant ships near the Bulgarian economic zone. The vessel “Chelsea 3“, registered in Odessa, was hit by three aerial drones about 18 nautical miles from Byala. The ship was left without a crew, and three sailors - two Azerbaijani citizens and one Ukrainian citizen - were hospitalized with severe burns.

Another merchant ship was hit and sank near Krapets. Initial information, cited by Money.bg, indicates that one crew member was rescued from it, while the remaining sailors are being searched for. Later technical information, cited by News.bg, indicates five rescued and 11 wanted crew members of the HS Dignity ship.

No perpetrator identified

Radev stated that there is still no definitive evidence of whose drones were used in the attacks. He pointed out that “it makes no sense for Ukraine to destroy its own ships, and the results of these strikes are in favor of Russia“.

Mitrofanova stated that she did not have information from the Russian Ministry of Defense about the attacks. According to the Council of Ministers, she did not rule out the possibility that the attacks near Bulgarian territorial waters were a provocation by a third party. Russia has not claimed responsibility for the strikes.

Bulgaria will continue the investigation with the support of the EU and NATO. Radev will initiate talks with Romania and Turkey on joint proposals to guarantee the safety of shipping in the Black Sea. The topic is also expected to be raised at the European Council meeting on October 15 and 16.

Sources: money.bg, news.bg