UN condemns attacks on ships off Bulgaria

The UN has condemned attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea, expressing particular concern about the latest attack off the Bulgarian coast. The organisation warned that the increase in such incidents endangers the lives of seafarers and could have an impact on global commodity prices.

“We condemn the attacks on these ships, particularly the latest incident off the coast of Bulgaria“, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, on October 13.

According to him, attacks on merchant shipping are becoming more frequent and covering larger areas. Dujarric pointed out that among the affected vessels are ships carrying grain, food and other products destined for the world market.

„It is very worrying because attacks on ships carrying grain, food and other products destined for the world market have recently increased and are expanding their scope. And this has a terrible effect on global commodity prices, especially given the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea,“ said Dujarric.

The UN spokesman also drew attention to the risk to crews who continue to operate despite the threat of attacks.

Two ships attacked off Bulgaria

“We must express our gratitude to all seafarers who continue to work in extremely dangerous conditions so that the goods we depend on every day can continue to move,“ he said.

The UN's response followed the attacks on October 13 against two vessels in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone. One ship was sunk and the other was hit by drones. The incidents have heightened concerns about the security of shipping in the western Black Sea and the possible impact of military action on international trade routes.

In his statement, Stephane Dujarric did not specify who was responsible for the specific attacks off Bulgaria. This leaves the question of who was responsible outside the official UN position, while the implications for maritime transport and supplies remain part of the broader risk to international trade.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com