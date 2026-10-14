On the Island! 48% of Britons would not fight for their country

48% of Britons say there are no circumstances in which they would fight for their country. This is according to an Ipsos survey conducted between September 29 and October 1 among 1,090 adults in the UK.

Only 36% of respondents say they would take up arms and participate in a war to defend the country. The rest did not express an opinion on the issue. The data was published against the backdrop of increased warnings about the risks to European security.

Days before the results were announced, NATO's supreme allied commander, US General Alexus Grinkiewicz, said that the Alliance was “ready to fight tonight” if attacked. He said NATO was not seeking war but must remain prepared to respond.

Support for higher spending, but not for all measures

The survey shows greater support for strengthening Britain's defense than for personal participation in war. 51% believe the government should allocate more money to the armed forces, even if this requires new borrowing, higher taxes or cuts to public services. Only 12% believe spending should be cut.

However, support weakens when it comes to the specific cost. 44% are against additional defense spending if it leads to an increase in their personal taxes or cuts to public services. Another 37% oppose increasing government borrowing for this purpose.

Half of those surveyed support Britain prioritizing closer defense ties with the European Union. The data also shows interest in investments that can create jobs and develop civil infrastructure, but stronger resistance to measures that directly affect incomes and public services.

Security warnings intensify

The UK's National Security Strategy 2025 warns that the country must prepare for the possibility of British territory being directly threatened, including in a military scenario. The document lists Russian cyberattacks, sabotage and other actions below the threshold of open conflict.

The Independent also reports on an increase in Russian activity against Western countries, including the arson of an Estonian defense company and a failed attempt to attack a Ukrainian plane at a German airport. These cases are presented as part of the broader debate over NATO readiness.

“Public sentiment remains highly balanced“, says Caroline Pascal, Director of Research at Ipsos UK, pointing to the disconnect between support for security investment and reluctance to accept higher taxes or cuts to public services.

Earlier in October, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said that British defence spending should be determined by the risk of a Russian attack on NATO. The government faces the task of reconciling the stated need for greater military readiness with the constraints that Britons place on how to finance it.

Sources: news.bg, independent.co.uk, apnews.com