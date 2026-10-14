China and North Korea inaugurate new bridge over Yalu River

China and North Korea will inaugurate the new bridge over the Yalu River on October 15, which connects the Chinese city of Dandong with the North Korean city of Sinuiju. The four-lane facility is designed for automobile traffic and should strengthen trade and transport links between the two countries.

The bridge is 3,026 meters long and was completed in 2014. However, its opening was postponed due to the lack of connecting roads and customs facilities on the North Korean side.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said that the facility “will contribute to the further development of economic and trade exchanges, as well as the movement of people between the two countries, and improve the well-being of the two peoples“.

Alternative to the old border bridge

The new bridge is expected to gradually take over some of the traffic on the China-Korea Friendship Bridge, which also crosses the Yalu River but has limited capacity. Political scientist Ahn Chang-il said the new facility could allow hundreds of vehicles to pass through daily. “Until now, vehicle traffic on the existing Yalu River bridge was relatively limited, but after the new facility opens, hundreds of vehicles can pass through daily,” Ahn told AFP.

He said the bridge could be used to transport large quantities of Chinese goods and resources to North Korea. This could boost economic activity in North Korea's border areas.

Strengthening ties between Beijing and Pyongyang

The opening of the bridge comes about a month after the first road bridge between North Korea and Russia was put into operation. Pyongyang presented the Russian facility as a sign of deepening bilateral relations.

China remains a key economic and diplomatic partner of North Korea, which is under international sanctions. In March, “Air China“ resumed direct flights between Beijing and Pyongyang after a six-year hiatus. At the same time, the direct rail link between the two capitals, which was interrupted in 2020, was also restored.

South Korea's Ministry of National Unification told Agence France-Presse that it was closely monitoring the opening of the new bridge over the Yalu River.

Sources: bta.bg, en.yna.co.kr, channelnewsasia.com