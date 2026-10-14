Poland to Elon Musk: Little man, are you using Starlink again to play politician?

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski asked Elon Musk if he was using Starlink for political purposes after a restriction on some services in Ukraine made combat missions with drones difficult. According to Reuters, the military version of the service was limited to speeds above 160 kilometers per hour, and Ukrainian officials said they had not received prior warning.

“Hello Elon Musk, big man, are you playing politics with your products again?“, Sikorsky wrote on the social network X. He added: “We, your European customers, are watching you“.

Poland said it was paying for Ukraine's Starlink subscription. The satellite communications system is used to coordinate and direct Ukrainian strikes with long-range drones in occupied areas of southern and eastern Ukraine. According to Ukrainian officials, the imposed restriction has disrupted several missions.

Reference to old dispute

Sikorski's address refers to a public dispute in 2025 between the Polish minister, Musk and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. At that time, the head of Tesla and SpaceX told Sikorski: “Shut up, little man“.

The conflict erupted after Musk said that “the entire front“ of Ukraine “will collapse if I turn off“ Starlink. He later indicated that despite his disagreement with the policy towards Ukraine, the company would not turn off its terminals and would not use the service as a bargaining chip in negotiations.

Musk has not responded publicly to Sikorski's new message. The service restriction and its consequences remain at the center of the dispute between Poland, Ukraine and the American entrepreneur's company.

Sources: news.bg, investing.com