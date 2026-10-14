Container ship sinks near Strait of Hormuz after shell strike, another ship at risk

The Singapore-flagged container ship GFS Pride has sunk near the Strait of Hormuz after being hit by a shell. This was reported by “Reuters“, citing maritime security sources, News.bg reports.

A navigational warning issued on October 14 by the Pakistan Hydrographic Office states that the merchant ship has sunk and containers are floating on the water. Mariners have been warned of the danger in the area.

According to the International Maritime Organization - the UN shipping agency - the sinking of the GFS Pride is the second such incident since the start of the war between the US and Iran on February 28.

Meanwhile, another vessel - the bulk carrier Cape Dao, flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, is also at risk of sinking near the strait. It was hit by a shell on September 23.

“The Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier Cape Dao, which was initially hit on September 23, is reported to be sinking after a failed salvage attempt,“ said British marine risk management company Vanguard.

Iran is using new tactics to attack ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, according to two senior Iranian officials. The aim, they said, is to keep oil prices high and influence the US midterm elections.