FBI Director Kash Patel Arrives in Russia for Meeting

The Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Kash Patel has arrived in Russia for a meeting, NBC News reported today, citing its sources. The information was disseminated by TASS and Reuters, quoted by BTA.

Reuters specifies that it was unable to confirm the message through an independent source. There is no official comment from FBI representatives so far.

According to American television, Patel's visit will last two days, with Moscow and St. Petersburg included in his program.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that he had nothing to comment on the information about the visit. He explained that such visits are almost never announced in advance.