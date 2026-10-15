Three killed in Russian attack on Kropyvnytsky

Three people were killed in a massive Russian drone attack on Kropyvnytsky, the administrative center of Kirovohrad region in central Ukraine. Six people were injured, five of whom were hospitalized in medical facilities, and one refused hospitalization.

The attack was announced by the head of the Kirovohrad regional military administration, Andrey Raykovich. According to him, logistics, transport and industrial enterprises were hit.

„Kirovohrad region and the regional center are still under massive enemy attack. Please do not post anything on the Internet and take care of your safety“, said Rajkovic.

Initially, two deaths were reported. Later, authorities confirmed a third victim. The data on the six injured also came from Rajkovic.

The attack began on the evening of October 14 and affected Kropyvnytskyi and the area around the city. According to Ukrainian media, the strikes were carried out with Russian drones.

The extent of material damage is currently being determined. Damage to objects in the transport and industrial sectors is reported, but there are no confirmed details about all the affected buildings and facilities.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ukrinform.ua, kyivindependent.com