Attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea on the EU agenda

The attacks on merchant ships in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea will be discussed by European leaders on October 16, the second day of the European Council meeting in Brussels. The topic is included in the talks on security and defense.

The two-day meeting begins with a discussion of the European Union's competitiveness, high energy prices, the next long-term budget for the period 2028-2034 and enlargement. Leaders will seek guidance on short-term measures to counter the effect of high energy prices on citizens and businesses. Macroeconomic imbalances, including relations with China, are also on the agenda.

Ukraine and the pressure on Russia

On 16 October, EU heads of state and government will hear from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the latest developments in the war. Attacks on civilians and infrastructure, as well as continued European support for Ukraine, are expected to be discussed.

Also on the agenda is further increasing pressure on Russia. The European Council will address hybrid threats related to Russian activity in Europe, as well as measures to strengthen resilience against them.

Budget, migration and the Middle East

„We must ensure that the additional progress and expectations that have been created are followed by concrete results“, said European Council President Antonio Costa.

The leaders will discuss the Irish proposal for the next EU budget, which, according to the Bulgarian National Radio, has already provoked negative reactions among the European institutions. The 2028-2034 budget is among the key topics of the meeting, as future spending on the union's policies and programs depends on it.

More talks on migration and the situation in the Middle East are scheduled for the second day. European leaders will also discuss EU enlargement and necessary reforms, along with issues of European defense and security.

Sources: bnrnews.bg