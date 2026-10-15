Ukraine reports four Su-34s destroyed in Russia

Four Russian Su-34s have been destroyed and two more damaged in an attack on the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who also published a satellite photo with the remains of the planes.

“Four Su-34s have been destroyed and two more damaged“, Zelensky wrote. According to him, the aircraft were prepared for new strikes against Ukraine and were equipped with aerial bombs.

The strike was carried out with the “Neptune“

The Ukrainian Navy reported that the attack was carried out on the night of October 15 with the “Neptune“ coastal missile system. According to the military department, six Su-34M aircraft were hit, with varying degrees of damage. Secondary detonations and a fire were recorded at the airport, and technical equipment for ensuring flights was also destroyed.

The discrepancy between the reports is in the description of the damage: Zelensky speaks of four destroyed and two damaged aircraft, while the Navy reports six aircraft with varying degrees of damage. Reuters reported that the Ukrainian General Staff confirmed the damage to six Su-34Ms, but there has been no independent verification of the claims.

Zelensky also reported other targets hit

The Ukrainian president said that Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities were also used against a facility in the Oryol region intended for storing and launching attack drones. He said a target in the Black Sea was also hit.

Zelensky said that operations with long-range weapons would continue as long as Russia continues the war. He thanked the personnel of the Navy for the operation.

Military expert assessed the loss as heavy

Military expert Ivan Kirichevsky described the loss of six Su-34 aircraft as a heavy blow to Russia's military potential. According to him, in the first nine months of the year, the Russian military-industrial complex has delivered only two batches of new Su-34s, a total of no more than four or five machines.

The claims about the damage and consequences of the strike were made by the Ukrainian side and have not yet been independently confirmed.

Sources: news.bg, investing.com, amp.dw.com