Houthis hit coalition command center in Aden

Yemeni Houthis have hit a Saudi-led coalition command center in a missile attack on the presidential palace in Aden, a Yemeni official said, quoted by AFP.

A Yemeni government minister said three missiles hit a Yemeni army command center and two others hit a coalition command center located in the presidential palace complex.

The victims included Yemenis and Saudis, but no further details were given. Government officials said four people were killed and more than a dozen wounded in the attack.

Attack on pro-government forces

The Houthis are a pro-Iranian group fighting the Yemeni government and the Saudi-led coalition. The latter supports Yemen's internationally recognized authorities.

The reported data does not contain information about the material damage to the presidential complex or the condition of the command centers after the attack.

Sources: bta.bg