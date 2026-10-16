Attacks on Ukraine: Power outage in Kiev, oil depot on fire

Russian drone attacks hit Kiev and the Kiev region, as well as an oil depot in the Khmelnytskyi region, on the evening of October 15. In some areas of the Ukrainian capital and the region, some consumers were left without electricity after a critical energy infrastructure facility was damaged.

„As soon as security conditions allow, teams will begin operational restoration of the power supply. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power as quickly as possible“, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine said.

The air alert in Kiev lasted more than three hours. The Ukrainian Air Force has reported Russian drones over the city and region.

Water supply problems in four districts

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported a drop in water pressure in the right-bank part of the capital due to damage to energy facilities in the Kiev region. The Holoseyevsky, Svyatoshinsky, Solomensky and Shevchenkivsky districts are affected.

Specialists have begun switching on the power supply to water supply stations. The Ukrainian Energy Ministry has called for information about the consequences of the attack to be disseminated only from verified sources.

Fire at an oil depot in the Khmelnytsky region

Russian forces have repeatedly attacked the Khmelnytsky region with drones. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of an oil depot in Shepetovsky district, regional governor Sergei Tyurin announced.

„Today, the enemy repeatedly attacked the Khmelnytskyi region with drones. Air defense forces were working. There were targets shot down. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of an oil depot in Shepetovsky district“, said Sergei Tyurin.

According to him, all necessary services have been involved in eliminating the consequences. No details about the scale of the fire, the damage caused or the number of victims were announced at the time of publication of the information.

Sources: pravda.com.ua