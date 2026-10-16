UK considers YouTube and Netflix viewing fee

The UK is considering extending the TV licence fee to streaming platforms, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. The idea has been informally called a “YouTube tax“, but it is about changing the BBC's current funding model, not introducing a new tax.

The current colour TV licence fee is £180 a year. It is mandatory to watch or record live TV, regardless of platform, as well as to use content on BBC iPlayer. Regularly watching YouTube videos on demand, as well as using Netflix and Disney+, do not require a license under the current rules.

The change is related to the decreasing number of licenses

According to information from The Independent, the model under discussion would extend the scope of the fee to online services and streaming content. The argument of supporters is that viewers are increasingly using phones, tablets and computers to watch video instead of TVs, and thus can avoid the current requirement.

The number of active TV licenses in the UK has decreased by around 539,000 in the year to March 31, 2026. Over five years, the decline is approximately 2 million. At the same time, the licence fee brought the BBC about 3.8 billion pounds in the financial year 2024/25.

If the scope is expanded, between 3 and 4 million additional households could be included in the system. The information does not specify whether they will pay the same 180 pounds a year or whether a different tariff will be created for online users.

Final decision pending

The proposals are being discussed as part of the review of the BBC's royal charter. The government is expected to publish a document with its policy decisions by the end of 2026, and the new charter should come into effect in January 2028.

The British Department of Culture, Media and Sport says the BBC must be funded by a “model that is sustainable and fair for all who pay it“. The department said the review was looking at a range of options for reforming the licence fee and that no final decisions had yet been made.

Government documents said options under discussion included changes to the scope of the licence, different rates for different categories of users, updated relief and greater commercial revenue for the BBC. The earlier consultation said it was not considering replacing the licence fee with a general household tax or a levy on streaming platform revenue.

The proposal for a “YouTube tax“ thus remains part of the ongoing debate about the future funding of the UK's public service broadcaster, rather than a mandatory requirement for users.

Sources: the-independent.com, commonslibrary.parliament.uk