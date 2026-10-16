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Russian drone sets fire to multi-storey building in Uman, five injured

Russian drone sets fire to multi-storey building in Uman, five injured

Three of the injured have been hospitalized, and two received assistance on the spot. A man buried under the debris of a security booth has been rescued

Oct 16, 2026 07:27 34

Russian drone sets fire to multi-storey building in Uman, five injured - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Five people have been injured when a Russian drone crashed in Uman, Cherkasy region, reported the head of the Cherkasy regional state administration Igor Taburets. After the crash, a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building.

„In Uman, as a result of the crash of an unmanned aerial vehicle, a fire broke out in a multi-storey building. A security booth nearby was also destroyed, and a man was rescued from under the debris“, Taburets specified.

According to him, three of the five injured have been hospitalized. The remaining two were provided with medical assistance on the spot. No deaths have been reported.

Warehouse fires

In another part of Uman, commercial warehouses have caught fire. The fire there has been localized.

Consequences of the attack have also been registered in Cherkasy. According to Taburets, after an enemy drone fell on the territory of a private enterprise, a fire broke out. It has already been extinguished.

At the moment, no additional details have been reported about the condition of the injured or the amount of material damage.

Sources: unian.net