A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 shook Kamchatka

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 on the Richter scale was registered in Kamchatka, TASS reports, citing the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Focus reports.

Initially, the magnitude was estimated at 6.5, and the epicenter was located 161 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

In the subsequent clarification, experts corrected the magnitude to 6.9. According to the updated data, the epicenter is located on land, 156 km southwest of the city, and the focus is at a depth of 138 km.