Tens of thousands of students protested in Italy

Tens of thousands of students protested in several cities in Italy demanding better conditions in schools. There were demonstrations in Rome, Milan, Turin and other major cities.

In most places, the protests were peaceful. In Turin, however, clashes broke out after dozens of demonstrators attacked law enforcement officers with stones, glass bottles and flares. Police responded with water cannon and tear gas. Hundreds of participants in the march wore masks.

In Milan, students held up posters and chanted slogans in French, including “Everyone hates the police“. A protest march was also held in Rome.

Demands for more teachers and better facilities

The students' main demands are related to the appointment of more teachers and the improvement of the material facilities in schools. They followed the example of their peers in France, where protests have been taking place against the state of the education system since the end of September.

The Italian demonstrations are also directed against the new education law. It provides for a limit on the share of foreigners with unsatisfactory knowledge of the Italian language next year.

According to DPA, the protests in Italy are part of a wider dissatisfaction among high school students with the conditions in schools and the planned changes in educational policy.

Sources: bta.bg