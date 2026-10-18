Russian strike on Izyum leaves three injured

Three people sought medical assistance after a Russian strike on the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region on the night of October 18. The attack was carried out around midnight, and according to preliminary data, a multiple rocket launcher was used.

The hits were registered in the Lower Town area. At least 10 private homes were damaged, the Izyum city military administration reports. The damage data is preliminary and subject to clarification.

“Three people required medical assistance“, the local military administration said in a statement, quoted by Suspilne Kharkiv. No other details about the condition of the injured have been reported.

Damage in the city is being determined

Ukrainska Pravda also reported three injured and more than 10 private properties damaged. At the time of publication, there was no information on the final amount of material damage or additional affected objects.

Izyum is located in the Kharkiv region, close to the frontline zone, and is often the target of Russian attacks. After the night strike, local authorities are continuing to establish the full consequences for homes and the population.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, suspilne.media